Traffic hit in Delhi due to rains, waterlogging reported in many parts

New Delhi: Rains in the national capital on Thursday caused waterlogging and long traffic congestions in several areas, leading to inconvenience for commuters.



Traffic police and the Municiapl Corporation of Delhi received several calls for waterlogging issues, traffic congestions and fallen trees.

Traffic was very heavy from the Akshardham area to Ghazipur meat market due to waterlogging and vehicles were seen crawling on the stretch.

Similarly, the traffic was also heavy on the Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan road.

Avadesh Mehra, a resident of Ghaziabad, said that it took him around one hour to reach his home.

“The traffic was very heavy on the stretch from near Akshardham towards UP. There was waterlogging near the Ghazipur meat market roundabout. It took me an hour to pass the stretch and reach my home. The condition of traffic was very bad,” Mehra said.

“I commute in my car from Old Gurgaon to central Delhi. It took me around one and a half hour to reach my office. Today due to the rains, traffic remained heavy from the toll gate on NH-48 till Dhaula Kuan. It took me over two hours to reach my office,” Sharma said.

Traffic was also affected at ITO due to waterlogging.

Commuters said that there was a heavy traffic on the airport route from Raja Garden marble market till Naraina, from Meera Bagh/Vikaspuri flyover towards Peeragarhi, and on the Mahipalpur-Gurgaon route. Police said they received calls of waterlogging from near Mayapuri flyover, Jhandewalan temple, Peeragarhi Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh etc. Traffic related calls were received from Anand Vihar to Ghazipur, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden etc, they said.

Two trees fell in Mandir Marg and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 areas, they added. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that they received 32 calls regarding waterlogging from several areas, including Khari Baoli, Lodi Colony, Mohan Garden, Nawada, Vasant Kunj, and 15 regarding fallen trees from Vishnu Garden, Nizamuddin West, Patparganj, GTB Nagar, etc., the civic body said.

Similarly, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) said that they received 20 calls related to waterlogging on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a wall of a vacant plot collapsed due to rain in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Thursday, police said.

They said no one was injured in the incident. “We are investigating the matter. CCTV footage shows no one was around when the wall collapsed,” a senior police officer said. Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the morning.