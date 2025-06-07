Traffic curbs on Noida expressway till Mon

Noida: Commuters using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will have to face substantial traffic disruptions during the weekend due to urgent repairs on a faulty underground water pipeline by the Noida Authority. The partial closure will commence at 9 pm on Friday and last until 4 am on Monday. The faulty 800 mm pipeline is situated near the bird feeding point along the expressway. Officials have closed a five-metre-wide and thirty-metre-long section of the main carriageway for excavation and repairs. The pipeline’s location, approximately ten metres underground, presents significant technical challenges and requires swift completion.

DCP (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav emphasised the crucial nature of these repairs. “Alternative routes have been established to reduce public inconvenience. Motorists travelling from Parichowk towards Mayur Vihar, Akshardham, and Chilla Border should use Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road (DSC Road) and Botanical Garden Road. Those travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi are advised to use Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar Road. Traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Chilla Border or DND Flyway will be directed through Sector 37 and Botanical Garden area” the DCP said. Priority access will be maintained for emergency vehicles throughout the repair duration. DCP Yadav has requested public cooperation with traffic authorities and adherence to signage for efficient traffic flow.

D.L. Verma, Senior Manager of Noida Authority, highlighted that the leakage was affecting local water distribution and posed significant risks. “If we don’t complete the repair work before the monsoon sets in, it will become extremely difficult to dig up the road. Moreover, the structural integrity of the expressway could be compromised,” he said. The expressway sees around five lakh vehicles daily, mainly from DND Flyway, Chilla Border, Kalindi Kunj, and local routes. Commuters can call the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance.