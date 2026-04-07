Traffic curbs likely in central Delhi for IPL match on Apr 8: Cops

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement in central Delhi is likely to be affected on April 8 in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, police said.



According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, congestion is expected on key stretches around the stadium from 12 pm to midnight, with the match between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans scheduled between 7 pm and 10.30 pm. The advisory said that, depending on traffic conditions, diversions and restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg during the day.

Movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will remain prohibited on these corridors, including stretches between Daryaganj and Delhi Gate, Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, and ITO to Delhi Gate, the advisory read.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate), and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to ITO) in both carriageways, it added.

Entry will be via designated gates, with parking restricted near the stadium. Park-and-ride and shuttle services are arranged, while illegal parking on key roads will attract towing and prosecution.