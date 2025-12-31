Traffic curbs and diversions in Connaught Place for NY’s Eve

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory announcing restrictions, diversions and special parking arrangements in Connaught Place and adjoining areas in view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31.

Police said a large number of people are expected to visit Connaught Place and nearby localities to welcome the new year, prompting special traffic arrangements to manage heavy pedestrian movement and vehicular congestion. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will come into force from 7 pm on December 31 and will remain effective till the conclusion of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The restrictions will apply to all private and public transport vehicles unless specifically permitted.

Police have imposed traffic restrictions near Connaught Place and India Gate, barring vehicles beyond key points and in CP circles without valid passes. Diversions are suggested via Ring Road, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi Marg and other routes. Designated parking includes Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg, Windsor Place and Raisina Road, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Public transport is advised, and extra travel time should

be planned.