Traffic crackdown nets ₹1.69 cr in penalties

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police issued 8,032 challans for wrong-side driving between February 1 and 28, collecting Rs 48.11 lakh in fines as part of a special road safety drive.



In a separate week-long crackdown from February 23 to March 1 under the ongoing #ChallanNahiSalamMilega campaign, the Traffic Police issued 14,674 challans and collected Rs 1,69,49,500 in penalties. The enforcement drive, led by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, IPS, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan, IPS, focused on violations linked to road accidents, including wrong-side driving, unsafe lane changes, overspeeding and no-entry breaches.

Of the total challans issued during the intensified drive, 13,198 were generated through field enforcement, while 1,476 were issued via surveillance cameras.

Authorities said monitoring has been stepped up on NH-48, Dwarka Expressway and the Mumbai Expressway using NHAI cameras and drones. Police also warned that criminal cases would be registered against motorists found performing stunts.

Officials added that awareness initiatives were conducted at 15 locations, while over 180 residents applied to join as ‘Traffic Mitras’, with 39 already trained.