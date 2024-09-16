Traffic advisory issued for Eid-e-Milad procession

New Delhi: Traffic will be affected in several parts of Delhi on September 16 as processions will be taken out on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the police said an advisory on Sunday. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The 11 am procession in central Delhi will be taken out Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid via Pahari Dhiraj, Chowk Bara Tooti, Sadar Bazar, Qutub Road, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli, Masjid Fatehpuri, Katra Bariyan, Farash Khana, Lal Kuan, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Chawri Bazar and Chowk Jama Masjid. Due to the procession, heavy volume of traffic is expected on Rani Jhansi Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Bara Hindu Rao Road, SPM Marg, Khari Baoli Marg, Hare Ram Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Jama Masjid Road, etc, the advisory stated.

Traffic movement shall be restricted on Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawri Bazar and surrounding roads/stretches, the advisory added.

The procession in northwest Delhi from 7 am to 2 pm will be taken out from Madarsa Nizamia E Block, near Samrat Cinema, Shakurpur, and Madarsa Nizamia E Block.

The procession from 10 am to 12 pm in south Delhi will be taken from Pare Wali Masjid Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur to Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki Mehrauli via Andheria Mod, MG Road, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, the advisory said. In east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar and Kalyanpuri, the procession will be taken from 27 Block Trilok Puri bus stand, Pocket 2 Mayur Vihar, Karbala Kotla Village, Gurjar Bhawan, Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Acharya Niketan Road, Trilok Puri bus stand.

It will pass Shashi Garden, Old Patparganj police station road, Bapu Nature, Alkon Public School, Jeevan Anmol Hospital, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Karbala Kotla Village, Gurjar Bhawan, Kurkreja Nursing Home, Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Acharya Niketan Road, and Trilok Puri bus stand, the advisory stated.

Processions will also be taken out in other areas of the national capital due to which traffic will remain affected, the police said.

People are advised to avoid the road stretches where the procession will be taken out. Commuters going to New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station, Nizamuddin railway station, ISBT and airport should leave with sufficient time in hand to accommodate possible delays, the advisory said.

Commuters have also been urged to use public transport to help decongest roads, park vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking.