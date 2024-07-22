Traffic advisory: Delhi Police issues guidelines for Kanwar Yatra 2024

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Kanwar Yatra, a significant annual pilgrimage during the Hindu lunar month of Shravan. This year’s yatra begins on July 22 and concludes on August 2, 2024, with devotees offering holy Ganga water to Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage, which attracts an estimated 1.5 to 2 million participants, is expected to impact several key routes within the city and its borders.



Kanwarias, devotees carrying sacred water, will traverse multiple routes, including the Apsara Border to the Rajokri Border via Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur T Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-8. Another route is from the Bhopura Border to the Singhu Border or Auchandi Border, passing through Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, and NH-1. The Maharajpur Border to Badarpur Border route will also see movement via Road No. 56, Ghazipur Border, NH-24, and Ring Road.

Motorists and road users are advised to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience and delays. The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users to minimise inconvenience. Traffic congestion is expected on major routes including Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road, Azad Market Chowk, Gokul Puri Fly Over, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T Point, Mathura Road, and NH-08 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border.

To manage the traffic, UP Police will divert heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24, and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura or GT Road via Apsara Border. HTVs, except city buses, will also not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road. Heavy commercial transport vehicles coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road or GT Road towards Shahdara.

The Delhi Traffic Police urges all motorists and road users to follow traffic rules and obey directions from on-duty policemen. During the Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be strictly monitored, with on-the-spot prosecutions and violations being recorded through photography and videography.