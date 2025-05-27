Traders urge CM to expedite PNG installation

New Delhi: A traders’ association of Connaught Place has urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure the long-pending installation of piped natural gas (PNG) lines in restaurants located in the inner circle of the commercial hub.

In a letter dated April 22 to the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) referred to an earlier request made in January 2024 and expressed concern over the lack of progress in installing PNG connections in blocks other than A and G, where initial work had begun.

The NDTA urged swift action on long-pending PNG supply to over 200 Connaught Place restaurants, citing delays since 2006. It stressed safety, cleaner energy, and relief from gas cylinders as key concerns.