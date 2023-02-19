Traders seek special packages from govt in upcoming Budget

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a stakeholder meeting with the representatives of various market associations on Sunday with the aim to include the suggestions of the stakeholders in the Budget-making process, so that it can be shaped as per their requirements.



In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the government for their markets and sectors in the Budget. Parkings, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and roads were the main demands of traders. Representatives of more than 15 market associations related to textile, paper, automobile, furniture, timber, food grains, medicines, bakery, dry fruits etc participated in the meeting. Delhi Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Chamber of Trade and Industries Chairman Brijesh Goyal were also present during the meeting.

While interacting with the representatives, Sisodia who also holds the finance portfolio said that it is his priority to make the Budget along with the stakeholders. “To ensure the same, various stakeholder meetings are organised ahead of the Budget session. During the preparation of the budget, the government tries to understand the expectations of the stakeholders every year by conducting meetings with the representatives of different markets of Delhi and then tries to include them in the budget. This is done so that markets can flourish and create more avenues of business for them. This year too the Delhi government is conducting various meetings with the market associations and understanding their expectations, so that provisions can be made in the budget regarding the same,” he said.

Sisodia added that markets of Delhi are the backbone of the capital’s economy, and working to increase opportunities for them is our priority. “Our markets generate various job opportunities and revenue in huge numbers. In such a situation it is the responsibility of the government to understand their requirements and develop better facilities for them. This will help the markets attract more customers and business opportunities,” he said.

One of the major demands of the market association representatives in the meeting was to establish a better road network around various godowns located in outer Delhi.

Taking quick cognisance of this, Sisodia instructed the officials to conduct a survey and prepare a blueprint to establish a better road network around the godowns built in the areas around GT Karnal Road.

The representatives of Naya Bazar, Rohini and Model Town Market Association raised a demand to solve the problem of cleanliness and parking in the market. The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers to identify sites for parking in these markets.

Sisodia also instructed the MCD officials to identify the reasons behind the non-commissioning of 4-storey multilevel parking in Model Town and start the work immediately. The common demand of many market associations was cleanliness and women’s toilets in their markets. Keeping this demand in mind, the government will work on setting up pink toilets in the markets.