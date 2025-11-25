Trade fair buzzes with 1L+ visitors on Sunday

New Delhi: The International Trade Fair in the national capital witnessed a spectacular surge in visitor numbers on Sunday, with over one lakh people converging on the venue for a day of shopping, cultural exploration, and leisure.

Riding on the holiday spirit, families, students, and casual visitors packed the fairgrounds, transforming the exhibition into a vibrant and bustling marketplace.

The most recent editions of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan / Bharat Mandapam, have seen very high weekend and holiday footfalls. According to previous reports, the fair has registered over 1.5 lakh visitors on peak days.

The trade fair’s holiday rush brought both cultural vibrancy and commercial gains. Beyond shopping tents, visitors thronged cultural pavilions showcasing traditional crafts, regional textiles, folk performances and diverse food stalls — attractions that have consistently drawn long queues in past editions.

Such footfall turns the venue into a microcosm of India’s diversity, blending enterprise with heritage and creating what ITPO has earlier described as a “festival of the people.”