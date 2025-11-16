Trade fair: AAI shed light on air traffic controllers’ role, careers

New Delhi: On the second day of the India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) drew a steady stream of curious students and young professionals to its bustling stall. AAI representatives used the platform to illuminate the critical yet little-known world of air traffic control (ATC) and navigation services, while also highlighting available job and internship opportunities.

In a live conversation at the stall, an ATC specialist explained how AAI is more than airports; it is the backbone of India’s airspace, managing aircraft safely from ground to sky. “We are from the Control Services team,” he said, “our mission is to ensure safe departures and landings, using real-time weather data and radar to guide every flight.”

Visitors were led through a replica control tower, where controllers monitor radar screens, communicate via coded transmissions, and switch aircraft between tower control and broader area-control centres during ascent and descent. The AAI team emphasised the skill, training, and high-stakes decisions involved, noting that controllers may manage multiple aircraft in challenging weather or emergency situations.

AAI also used the trade fair to promote its internship and recruitment programmes. They outlined roles in the Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) directorate, the very systems that make ATC possible. These internships are open to engineering students, particularly in electronics or related fields. AAI recently advertised 20 consultant roles in CNS, with a consolidated monthly payment.

For longer-term opportunities, AAI is currently recruiting for Junior Executives in Air Traffic Control, with hundreds of positions announced under Advertisement No. 02/2025.

By combining outreach, education, and clear career pathways, AAI’s presence at the trade fair particularly day two served to demystify one of aviation’s most vital professions, while inviting the next generation to join its mission.