Trace rainfall in city causes waterlogging

New Delhi: Waterlogging following rain on Sunday choked vehicular movement at Majnu ka Tila and Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg in north Delhi, with police issuing an advisory for traffic diversions.

Parts of Delhi recorded trace rainfall on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it received 11 complaints about waterlogging from different zones in Narela, Rohini, South Delhi, Shahdara, Najafagarh and Civil Lines.

The Delhi Police said waterlogging affected traffic at Majnu ka Tila and Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg. “Due to waterlogging at Majnu ka Tila, traffic diversions are effective,” it said in a post on X. Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees

Celsius, the IMD said.