Toxic fume kills three in family; suicide suspected

New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, three members of a family died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a bike horn manufacturing unit in north Delhi’s Sangam Park area on Monday morning, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Hardeep Singh (40), his son Jagdish Singh (16) and daughter Hargul Kaur (15), the police official said, adding that Hardeep’s wife, Harpreet Kaur (38), remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said the incident occurred inside DSIDC Shed number 63, where the family operated a small-scale horn manufacturing business.

“Initial investigation suggests the family entered the unit in the morning and inhaled a poisonous substance inside the premises,” he said. Financial distress is suspected to be the motive behind the act, a police source said.

Police said that one of the children managed to inform a relative before collapsing. The relative alerted emergency services, following which the police and medical teams responded to the location.

Hardeep Singh and his two children were rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital, where all three were declared dead during treatment. Harpreet Kaur was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and remains under medical observation.

The DCP said the shed has been sealed for forensic examination and a case is being registered under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause of the tragedy, he added.