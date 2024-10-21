Toxic froth on Yamuna ‘unusual’: Experts

NEW DELHI: On Friday, thick white froth was seen covering parts of the Yamuna River in Delhi, especially around the Kalindi Kunj area, raising alarm among local residents and environmental experts. The foam, which appeared like clouds floating on the river’s surface, sparked health concerns, with residents and experts pointing to the rising pollution levels in the already contaminated river.



Residents living along the riverbank have voiced their growing worries about the deteriorating state of the Yamuna. “We can barely step outside our homes as we get deep in winter. It becomes unbearable,” said Pooja. “We’ve been seeing this foam for years, but it feels worse now. The pollution is so bad, but we still use the water.”

The froth, often associated with toxic chemicals and untreated sewage, becomes more visible during the winter months ahead of religious festivals. Experts say that the pollution levels spike around this time due to increased industrial discharge and agricultural runoff, which mix with the river’s natural flow.

The use of phosphates, chemicals found in detergents, and the presence of microplastics are major contributors to the toxic froth, which can cause respiratory and skin issues.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, an environmental scientist, remarked on the unusual appearance of the froth at this scale. “This level of frothing is not normal and signals a serious issue with the river’s health. The natural cleansing ability of the Yamuna is overwhelmed by the sheer volume of pollutants. The mix of industrial waste, untreated sewage, and chemicals in the water creates this foam, which is harmful when inhaled or comes in contact with the skin.”

While the Delhi government has been using defoamers to manage the froth, experts argue that these are temporary fixes. “The government needs to address the root causes of pollution,” Dr. Gupta added. “Without long-term solutions like proper sewage treatment and industrial regulation, we will continue to see such environmental hazards.”

Union Minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to deliver on their promises to clean the Yamuna. “Before every election, AAP promises to clean the Yamuna, but no action follows. During Chhath Puja, they make political moves regarding the river’s cleanliness, yet the Yamuna only gets more polluted,” Malhotra said. “Standing by the riverbank today is a health risk, yet nothing concrete is being done.” Malhotra also questioned the use of the Rs 1,000 crores collected as pollution cess. “Where is the accountability for the funds meant to tackle this pollution? The people of Delhi deserve answers,” he added.

Delhi’s air quality also adds to the concern. “As winter approaches, the overall pollution level in Delhi is worsening. We’ve already seen AQI levels reaching the ‘poor’ category, and the river’s condition only amplifies the city’s environmental problems,” said Environment Minister Gopal Rai during a press conference.

With the Yamuna providing over half of Delhi’s water, the worsening pollution poses a direct threat to public health, leaving both residents and experts calling for immediate action.