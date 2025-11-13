Toxic air refuses to lift as Capital’s AQI hits 418

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continued to choke the Capital on Wednesday, with the city recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 418, firmly in the ‘severe’ category, according to data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The levels of PM2.5 and PM10, the two key pollutants, remained alarmingly high, marking the second consecutive day of hazardous air conditions across the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 414 at 9 a.m., breaching the 400 mark across multiple monitoring stations. Wazirpur topped the chart with an AQI of 459, while the NSIT Dwarka station reported relatively better air quality at 215.

With pollution levels spiralling, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III has come into force in Delhi and NCR. The emergency measures include a ban on construction and demolition activities, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, and a shift to hybrid mode for classes up to grade 5. Authorities have instructed all state governments in the region to ensure immediate enforcement of the curbs.

Experts warn that such severe air quality can affect even healthy individuals and pose serious risks to people with respiratory and cardiac conditions. The CPCB expects a slight improvement by late Wednesday, bringing the AQI down to the ‘very poor’ range.

Meanwhile, companies across sectors have reintroduced work-from-home policies to safeguard employees. Corporates such as Nestle India have informed staff that remote work remains a readily available option. Business insiders say shopping malls, eateries, and outdoor event organisers are witnessing lower footfall, as residents limit travel amid toxic smog.

Amid mounting health concerns, the Supreme Court stepped in, asking Punjab and Haryana to submit affidavits detailing their actions against stubble burning, a major seasonal contributor to Delhi’s pollution. Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, heading the Bench, observed that the situation demanded “immediate and effective steps.” The court noted that while GRAP-III measures are active, the gravity of the crisis may require advancing to GRAP-IV, the harshest level of curbs. The case will come up for further hearing on Monday, with the apex court seeking concrete reports on enforcement and preventive actions from the concerned states.