Toxic air: Delhi government bans construction and demolition works

New Delhi: The Delhi government has banned construction and demolition works and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4-wheelers) in light of the increasing pollution levels.



However, the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management on its website stated that the contribution of biomass burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration is around 35 per cent. The percentage has been determined using active fire count data from the VIIRS satellite based instrument.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, “The causes of the rise in pollution levels over the ages include burning, vehicular pollution, and dust. Additionally, the wind speed is lower in the winters. Changes in the meteorological conditions cause the wind to blow more slowly and in different directions, which results in pollution levels. Due to which the AQI of Delhi goes above 400, which is in the severe category.”

On the orders of the CAQM, the government has decided to implement the restrictions of Phase-III of GRAP in Delhi. Teams of the DPCC and revenue department will carry out frequent inspections to monitor the ban on construction works.

In Delhi, 345 water sprinkling machines are spraying water. In order to reduce vehicular pollution, the Transport Department has started electric shuttle bus service for government employees.

As per the order of the CAQM, it has been decided to implement the restrictions under GRAP-lll in Delhi, Rai said. “A strong monitoring system has been prepared for its implementation. Because many times it is seen that the order is done but its implementation is not done. Despite the ban order on construction, the activities continue.

“Therefore, after today’s meeting teams of the DPCC and Revenue will continuously inspect the construction/demolition sites. Some departments are being exempted from the ban on construction and demolition but they will have to follow the guidelines issued for construction and demolition. If not, we will take action as per rules,” Rai added.