Toxic air deepens, cold wave tightens grip

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another day of dense smog and poor visibility on Sunday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering in the “very poor” category despite a slight improvement from recent weeks.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the average AQI stood at around 308 at 4 pm, while several pockets recorded readings near 344 later in the day. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the AQI was 303 at 9 am, extending the capital’s prolonged battle with deteriorating air conditions.

Pollution levels remained consistently high across multiple neighbourhoods. Monitoring stations reported “very poor” readings in Ashok Vihar (322), Bawana (352), Burari (318), Chandni Chowk (307) and Dwarka (307). Early-morning commuters at Anand Vihar and ITO navigated through thick haze as visibility dropped sharply. Adding to the discomfort was a cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a minimum temperature of 8°C, nearly two degrees below normal, and morning humidity touching 100 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 22°C and 24°C, offering little relief from the biting chill and smog-filled air.

The continuing pollution crisis also surfaced in Parliament. Responding to a question by MP Laxmikant Bajpayee in the Rajya Sabha on whether “one in every seven deaths in Delhi” could be linked to toxic air, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change acknowledged that multiple research institutions have examined the health impacts of air pollution. Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said that while concerns remain significant, “not a single day had the AQI reached the severe-plus level in 2025.”

The government outlined the measures taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), set up under the 2021 legislation governing pollution control in NCR and adjoining areas. Officials said the Commission works in coordination with all key stakeholders and has so far issued 95 statutory directions aimed at reducing emissions. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continues to serve as the city’s winter strategy for tackling spikes in pollution, alongside stricter emission standards across the region.

Authorities said regular reviews and enforcement drives will continue as Delhi heads deeper into winter, a season when pollution peaks and public health concerns intensify.