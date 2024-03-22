Towing incident: Noida Authority penalises parking contractor with Rs 50,000 fine

NOIDA: The Noida Authority has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and filed a police case against a parking contractor accused of allegedly towing a car with driver and family sitting inside.



The incident occurred near the surface parking area in sector 50 of Noida. “To ensure smooth traffic flow, the Noida Authority

manages surface parking through a private agency named M/s M G Infra Solutions,” stated a senior Noida Authority official.

“A complaint was received that a crane driver and assistant, employed by the agency, towed a car while the driver and family were seated inside, near Sector 50. Earlier also, we had received complaints of the contractor forcibly collecting taxes and charging illegal parking fees, tarnishing the Noida Authority’s reputation,” added the official.

After issuing multiple warnings, the Noida Authority filed an FIR against the contractor at Sector 49 police station and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine against them.

“The said contractor has been black listed by the authority for contract breaches, misconduct, and extortion from the general public.

This cannot be tolerated,” stated the Noida Authority in a statement.