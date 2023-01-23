Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Tourists make beeline for snow-capped Gulmarg after snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir
Delhi

Tourists make beeline for snow-capped Gulmarg after snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

BY Team MP22 Jan 2023 6:47 PM GMT

Gulmarg (J&K): A white carpet of otherwise green meadows greets tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s “mini Switzerland.” The recent spells of snowfall in the Union Territory have brought the resort - at an altitude of 8,000 feet, 50 km north of the summer capital Srinagar - to life with the place brimming with visitors.

Soumya Srivastav, a tourist from Australia, could not resist but marvel, “I feel like I am in heaven. It is so awesome here.”

The famous ski-resort here is a top draw for tourists from across the country and abroad with over 6,000 visiting on a daily basis.

Srivastav said, “I am basically from Kathmandu, married to a Kashmiri man and currently living in Australia.”

The snow-capped mountains and white-carpet meadows form quite the backdrop for the resort, which also offers a wide range of winter activities such as skiing.

The last few years have been good for the tourism sector in Kashmir -- often poetically referred to as “paradise on Earth”. The region witnessed booming tourism seasons, especially after countries reopened their borders in the aftermath of COVID-19.

According to the Union Territory government, last year was one of the best seasons for the tourism industry as the Valley witnessed a record number of tourist arrivals. Gulmarg, especially in winter, is the most popular among the many places on Kashmir’s tourist map. Tourist arrivals have spiked after recent snowfall.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X