Tourist bus catches fire near Kashmiri Gate, narrow escape for 15

NEW DELHI: A group of about 15 passengers had a narrow escape after the sleeper bus they were travelling in caught fire near Kashmiri Gate here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the private tourist bus, which was completely destroyed in the fire, was headed towards Karnal in Haryana. About 10-15 passengers were on board.

The DFS said they received a call about the blaze around 6.50 am following which three fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“No casualties or injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control by 7.35 am. Cooling operations are underway,” they added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.