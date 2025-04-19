Tourism push: Shades, food trucks, digital campaigns and Sanskrit classes

New Delhi: In a major initiative to boost tourism and enhance visitor experience, the Delhi government is set to roll out a series of measures ranging from food trucks and shaded rest zones at monuments to digital campaigns and cultural events across the city.

Kapil Mishra, Delhi’s minister for Art, Culture, Language, and Tourism, said the government aims to reimagine the Capital as a more welcoming and tourist-friendly destination. “We are planning to install shaded areas around the monuments and historical sites so that tourists can take a break from the sun. Currently, there aren’t many places for them to sit and relax,” Mishra told.

Highlighting the importance of better amenities to improve tourist satisfaction, the minister said food trucks will soon be stationed at major historical locations. “Tourists are more likely to stay longer if they have options for food and beverages. Food trucks will soon be placed at several monument sites to offer a diverse culinary experience,” he added.

Apart from on-ground enhancements, the government will launch a digital campaign modeled after successful tourism promotions like Gujarat’s ‘Khushboo Gujarat Ki’. “A similar branding effort is expected to be rolled out in Delhi in the coming months,” said Mishra.

To further enrich the cultural atmosphere, concerts, film festivals, and other events are in the pipeline. “We are not only focusing on promoting the city’s attractions but also preserving our heritage and improving transport connectivity. This will help tourists avoid long queues for tickets and navigate easily between destinations,” he noted.

Addressing concerns about the diminishing presence of the Urdu language in the iconic Urdu Bazar area near Jama Masjid, Mishra said that libraries dedicated to Urdu literature would be set up to preserve and promote the language. In another significant cultural initiative, the Delhi government, in collaboration with the NGO Samskrita Bharati, will launch a city-wide campaign to promote Sanskrit. “This will be the first such extensive programme to promote Sanskrit in Delhi, with 1,008 camps planned across the city,” Mishra said.

Starting April 23, free 10-day Sanskrit classes will be held at over 1,000 locations, including schools, colleges, and temples. Each session will run for two hours daily and focus on the basics of the language.

With 174 heritage sites, including three UNESCO World Heritage sites, the government is striving to

spotlight Delhi’s rich cultural landscape through its ambitious tourism push.