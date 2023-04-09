Tourism dept to organise bougainvillea flower show next week

New Delhi: The Delhi Tourism department will organise its first three-day bougainvillea flower show at Garden of Five Senses in Saket from April 14, officials said on Sunday.



Bougainvillaea flowers of different varieties will be on display during the show, the tourism department said, adding they organises various fairs and festivals to promote tourism in the national Capital.

The Delhi tourism department will organise the

bougainvillea flower show from April 14 to 16 at Garden of Five Senses in south Delhi’s Saket, according to an official statement.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), NDMC, MCD, University of Delhi, Netaji Subhash University, and Delhi PWD are the major participants in this bougainvillea flower show.

Bougainvillea is a tropical tufted flowering vine, which is often used in gardens, walls, hedges etc. but its flowers bloom profusely in summer, although under ideal conditions, it can bloom throughout the year, the department said.

The major varieties of bougainvillea are Barbara Karst, Raspberry Ice, Singapore White, San Diego Red, Golden Glow and Thai Delight.