Tourism dept hands over Signature Bridge to PWD

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Tourism department has proposed to hand over the Signature Bridge to the PWD, officials said. Built at a cost of Rs 1,518.37 crore, the Wazirabad-East Delhi connecting bridge was thrown open to commuters in November 2018.



“The tourism department will be handing over the signature bridge to PWD. The PWD maintains bridges and therefore we will be handing it over to them so that the department can ensure its upkeep. We have already made a request in March,” the official said.

Talking about the proposal, he said that even in the past they have handed over bridges to PWD and this is a “routine procedure”.

“They have deputed a team and after checking all the documents they will take over. We have already handed over the approaches to Signature Bridge eastern and western approach to them,” he said. The cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge that connects Outer Ring Road with Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi was built by the PWD. It boasts of 127 strands of steel cables and is projected as India’s first ‘asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge’.