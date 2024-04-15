Total subjugation of every value Ambedkar stood for: Delhi L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday paid tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and rued that “total distortion and subjugation” of every value he stood for is being witnessed just to cling to power.

In a series of posts on X, Saxena said Ambedkar’s ideals were specifically against “dynastic politics”. “Baba Saheb’s ideals of constitutional/democratic morality, though not mentioned in the text of our constitution, because he thought of them to be enshrined in our hearts & heads, were specifically against dynastic politics and illusionary attachment to seats of power,” the L-G posted.

“His sense of detachment militated against unprincipled attachment to power,”

he added. “Alas, what we are witnessing today, is total distortion

and subjugation of every value that he stood for, just to

cling on to a position of power at any cost,” he said without naming anyone. His remarks come in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refusing to resign from his post following his arrest in a money laundering scam. The L-G also asked people to embrace Ambedkar’s thoughts and not only his picture.