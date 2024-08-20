Total collapse of civic infra this monsoon: Delhi L-G to chief secy

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a monthly report on the inspections conducted by senior officers in the aftermath of deaths due to “complete collapse of civic infrastructure” this monsoon, officials said on Monday.



In a written communication to the chief secretary, Ashish Kundra, the principal Secretary to Saxena, said the L-G has advised that an “institutionalised mechanism be put in place for scheduled inspections” by senior officers of facilities under their charge.

“It would help them obtain a first-hand feel of the core problems being faced by citizens and take corrective policy or regulatory measures. The chief secretary shall circulate a uniform format of inspection report to all departments and submit a monthly report on number of inspections done by each officer,” read the letter.

Kundra also pointed out that even the Delhi High Court has taken a serious note in the matter of desilting of drains in the national capital and has made “stinging observations”.

“The L-G has observed that this monsoon has seen the complete collapse of civic infrastructure, leading to unfortunate and avoidable deaths of citizens. The underlying problems are symptomatic of endemic neglect,” he said in the letter.

“Drains have not been desilted for years, sewer lines are choked leading to flooding even in planned colonies,” he added.

According to L-G Saxena, all of this points to a “complete absence of senior management oversight” in the city, Kundra’s letter said.

Sharing the Lieutenant Governor’s directions on the issue, Kundra said all head of departments (HOD), secretaries, principal secretaries, or asditional chief secretaries need to “draw up a schedule of field inspections” and ensure that all assets or areas are inspected thoroughly.

“The inspection note of the principal secretary or secretary of the department shall be submitted to the chief secretary with a copy

endorsed to the L-G Secretariat and the minister-in-charge,” he said.