Top-level shake-up in Delhi Police; special, joint, DCP ranks reshuffled

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday saw a major reshuffle in the brass, with the city government ordering the transfer and posting of 50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers across key positions with immediate effect, according to an official order.

The order, issued with the approval of the lieutenant governor, effected changes at levels including that of special commissioners, joint commissioners, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), impacting district policing, crime, traffic, security and specialised units.

Among senior-level changes, Sanjay Kumar Jain has been posted as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Commissioner of Police, with the additional charge of Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech and PI), while Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kime Kamjing has been appointed as the Joint CP (Armed Police).

Dheeraj Kumar moves from the post of Joint CP (Armed Police) to the position of Joint CP (Crime), heading the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Ajit Kumar Singla has been posted as the Joint CP (Eastern Range) and Sanjay Kumar Tyagi takes over as the Joint CP (Traffic).

At the additional commissioner level, Monika Bhardwaj has been shifted from traffic to the position of Additional CP (IFSO), while Vijyanta Arya has been posted as the Additional CP (Traffic). Satya Vir Katara has been given the charge of the Additional CP (Recruitment) and Nidhin Valsan moves to the position of Additional CP (Tech and PI). Abhishek Dhania has been posted as the Additional CP (Crime-ANTF).

Several district-level changes were also announced. Sachin Sharma, who was serving as the DCP (Outer) will take charge as the DCP (New Delhi), while DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal has been moved to the post of DCP (Rohini). Rajiv Kumar has been posted as the DCP (East) and Kushal Pal Singh as

the DCP (Dwarka).

Rajendra Prasad Meena has been posted as the DCP (Shahdara) while Akanksha Yadav has been transferred as the DCP (North-West). Vikram Singh has been posted as the DCP (Outer) and Anant Mittal as the DCP (South). Rohit Rajbir Singh has taken over as the DCP (Central).

Several units also saw a shuffle, with Ankit Chauhan, who was serving as the DCP (South) being posted as the DCP (Special Branch) and Ankit Kumar Singh, who was the DCP (Dwarka), has been given the post of DCP (Vigilance).

Shobhit D Saxena has been posted as the DCP (Traffic), while Bharat Reddy Bommarreddy takes charge as the DCP (Railways), with the additional charge of DCP (Metro).

Among other key postings, Sudhanshu Verma has been appointed as the DCP (Security-PM), Sandeep Gupta as the DCP (Traffic), Vineet Kumar as the DCP (Tech and PI) and Sumit Kumar Jha as the DCP (CP’s Secretariat-Crime).

In the DANIPS cadre, multiple ACPs have been assigned additional DCP responsibilities in current duty-charge arrangements across districts including Shahdara, North, Outer, South-East and Rohini, as

part of the wider administrative exercise.

The reshuffle also includes the transfer of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Virender Singh to the position of DG (Home Guards), Anand Mohan to the post of DG (Prisons) and Surendra Singh Yadav to the position of DG

(Civil Defence).

A senior police officer said the large-scale exercise is aimed at administrative streamlining and strengthening policing across districts and specialised units in the national capital.