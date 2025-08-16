Top cop urges Delhi Police to become self-reliant, embrace technology

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has outlined three focus areas -- self-reliance, use of technology, and promotion of healthy competition for the force. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Red Fort, the commissioner on Friday also stressed on the need to bridge the trust gap with the public. “Despite working hard, somewhere we have not been able to win the trust of the people in the way we should have. Every policeman needs to shift from a ‘shasak bhav’ (ruler’s mindset) to ‘sewa bhav’ (spirit of service),” he said, emphasising that citizens must feel confident to approach the police without hesitation.

At the ceremonial function held at PHQ lawns on Jai Singh Road, Singh congratulated officers, personnel and their families, while lauding the force for ensuring incident-free security arrangements during Independence Day celebrations. In his address, the police chief underlined three focus areas --‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance), use of technology, and promotion of healthy competition -- which he said should be pursued in ‘mission mode’ across all units of the force. On the theme of self-reliance, Singh directed all units to submit proposals within 15 days to reduce dependence on external agencies for specialised requirements like commandos, bomb disposal squads and communication equipment. Highlighting the growing role of technology, he said the force must go further in areas such as surveillance systems, cybercrime prevention, anti-drone measures and counter-terror preparedness. Dedicated committees will be set up to study and submit recommendations within a month, he added. Referring to the prime minister’s call for fostering a spirit of healthy competition, Singh urged personnel to adopt the principle at both the individual and organisational level, cautioning against jealousy within the ranks. Singh also congratulated 18 Delhi Police officers and personnel who were conferred Police Medals for distinguished and meritorious service on the occasion.