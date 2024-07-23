Too many mistakes, file again: HC to Somnath Bharti

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has instructed AAP leader Somnath Bharti to rectify numerous typographical errors in his petition challenging BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s election victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



Justice Manmeet PS Arora raised concerns about the clarity and coherence of the petition due to these errors.

In a hearing on Monday, Justice Arora remarked on the challenges posed by the typographical mistakes, noting that they hindered a clear understanding of the allegations presented in the petition. The court pointed out discrepancies in the references to respondents, which did not align with the details in the memo of parties and synopsis submitted by Bharti’s counsel.

Acknowledging the need for corrections, the court granted Bharti a period of 10 days to amend and submit an accurate version of his petition. The case has been scheduled for further hearing on August 14, 2024. Responding to Bharti’s counsel’s request to issue notices to the respondents mentioned in the petition, Justice Arora emphasised the necessity for an error-free document. “There are too many mistakes. Correct the petition first. I can’t issue notice like this,” the judge asserted, underlining the importance of clarity in legal proceedings.

Somnath Bharti, represented by prominent lawyer K C Mittal, expressed compliance with the court’s directives. In a statement following the hearing, Bharti refrained from commenting on the court’s observations outside of the legal proceedings. “Since being a lawyer I am also an officer of the court, I can’t comment on the observations of Honble Court, outside the court and inside the court I am being represented by Sri K C Mittal,” Bharti clarified.

The election petition filed by Somnath Bharti under Sections 80 and 81 of the Representation of the People Act alleges corrupt practices during the campaign leading to Bansuri Swaraj’s victory in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Bharti, who garnered 3,74,815 votes, has contested that Swaraj’s victory with 4,53,185 votes was marred by unethical electoral practices.