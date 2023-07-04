Tomato prices surge up to Rs 140 per kg in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Retail tomato prices have surged up to Rs 140 per kg in the Delhi-NCR region due to the supply disruption from the producing centres owing to rains.

Wholesale prices of tomato at Azadpur Mandi here, Asia’s largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market, were ruling in the range of Rs 60-120 per kg, depending on the quality on Monday.

Mother Dairy’s Safal was selling tomato at Rs 99 per kg on Sunday. Online retailer Otipy was quoting tomato hybrid at Rs 140 per kg and BigBasket Rs 105-110 per kg on Monday.

“The increase in prices of tomato is due to tight supply from the key producing centres. Because of rainfall, the supply is disrupted,” Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik said.

The supply from neighbouring Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan got exhausted quickly due to rains. Now, Himachal Pradesh is the sole supplier for the Delhi-NCR region. The hilly state is also receiving heavy rains, impacting picking and transportation, he added.