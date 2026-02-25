Toddler rescued from kidnapper, factory worker nabbed: Cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police has rescued a three-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area and arrested a factory worker for the abduction, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on February 22 after a PCR call was received regarding the alleged abduction of the child from near a factory in the Wazirpur Industrial Area (WPIA).

“Treating the matter with urgency, a police team swung into action and launched an operation to search the child,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The officer said that one team secured the spot and began gathering local intelligence, while another scanned CCTV footage from adjoining streets and industrial units in the area to identify the suspect and trace the child’s movement.

He said that during field inquiries and technical analysis, the suspect was identified as Amit (47), a resident of the area who worked at a factory in WPIA.

“His mobile phone number was obtained and placed under technical surveillance. Real-time tracking of his movement enabled the police to zero in on his location. Acting on specific inputs, simultaneous raids were carried out and within an hour of receiving the PCR call, the accused was apprehended and the minor girl was rescued safely,” the officer said.

The child was found unharmed and reunited with her family. Police are probing the motive and possible

prior involvement.