Toddler killed after 5-yr-old accidentally drives e-rickshaw over him in N Delhi

New Delhi: A two-year-old boy died after a 5-year-old got onto a parked e-rickshaw when its driver wasn’t around and pressed the accelerator, triggering forward motion and mowing down the toddler in Delhi’s Burari, police said on Wednesday. The tragic incident took place in Uttarakhand Colony on Tuesday, when the e-rickshaw had been parked outside a house while its driver went to deliver filtered water, they said.

In the meantime, a five-year-old child from the neighbourhood climbed into the vehicle and accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing it to move forward suddenly, a senior police officer said. The two-year-old boy died after being hit by an e-rickshaw in Burari. Police are probing possible negligence and

vehicle safety lapses.