Toddler drowns after falling into water tank in Sanjay Colony

FARIDABAD: A toddler drowned after falling into a water tank in Sainik Colony here, with police suspecting that the child lost control after climbing on top of the tank.



The boy has been identified as two-and-a-half years old, Hardeep.

His body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem on Sunday.

According to the police, tenants built a temporary water tank for their own use in the building where the child and his parents lived.

The tank was covered with a plywood sheet, and it is suspected that the boy climbed onto the cover while playing, lost his balance and fell into the tank, police said.

Upon returning from work on Saturday, Hardeep’s parents, who work as labourers, found that their child was missing.

His father, Raju and neighbours launched a search and found the child’s body in a water tank, they added.

Police is investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of fall.