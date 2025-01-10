To unseat AAP, BJP puts Delhi campaign in top gear

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its efforts to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and reclaim power in the national Capital after more than two decades. In a strategic move to boost its campaign, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a crucial meeting with the Delhi Assembly Election Management Committee at the party’s headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by key leaders, aimed at reviewing the party’s organisational readiness and refining strategies to ensure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. Nadda underscored the significance of a well-coordinated campaign, emphasising the importance of strengthening booth management, leveraging social media, and engaging deeply with local communities to address their concerns. He stressed that the election was not just a contest between parties but a choice between the BJP’s narrative of truth and development and what he described as the lies and corruption of the AAP government.

With Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, election in-charge and BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, co-in-charges Atul Garg and Alka Gurjar, Delhi BJP general secretary Pawan Rana, and prominent leaders like Harsh Malhotra and Manoj Tiwari in attendance, the meeting focused on a detailed review of campaign strategies. Nadda’s leadership and directives were aimed at ensuring flawless execution at every level, from grassroots mobilisation to high-level strategic interventions.

Nadda characterised the election as a turning point for Delhi, expressing confidence that the people would reject the governance of Arvind Kejriwal and embrace the BJP’s vision for the city. “This Assembly election is an opportunity for the people to choose between the lies and corruption of Arvind Kejriwal and the truth and development of the BJP,” Nadda stated. He assured that the BJP would secure a full majority and form a government committed to transforming Delhi into a model of development and governance.

The BJP’s campaign narrative is focused on themes of combating corruption, improving infrastructure, reducing pollution, and providing quality public services. The party has also prioritised gender inclusivity, with plans to field at least 12 women candidates, a marked increase from previous elections. High-profile leaders like former New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and former Delhi Mayor Arti Mehra are expected to contest in key constituencies, signaling the party’s commitment to a robust lineup of candidates.

The party is leveraging its extensive organisational structure, supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) network, to mobilise grassroots support and engage with voters. This is complemented by the active involvement of BJP’s national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose campaigns are expected to galvanize voter sentiment across Delhi’s diverse electorate.

Field-level feedback and community engagement remain central to BJP’s strategy, with regular review meetings ensuring that campaign efforts align with voter priorities. The party is also relying on targeted social media campaigns to amplify its achievements and draw a sharp contrast with the perceived failures of the AAP government.

The BJP’s preparations reflect its intent to mount a formidable challenge to AAP’s dominance in Delhi. With a mix of strategic planning, grassroots mobilisation, and high-profile leadership, the party is positioning itself as a credible alternative to the incumbent government, promising a new era of development and governance for the national Capital.