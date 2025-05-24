To transform Najafgarh drain area, govt launches `6 bn road development project

New Delhi: The Delhi government has unveiled a transformative Rs 6 billion road development project aimed at enhancing connectivity and creating a green corridor along the Najafgarh drain, also known as the Sahibi river. The ambitious plan will see the construction of 60.77 kilometers of new roads, significantly improving access across the region and fostering environmental sustainability.

A key part of the initiative includes the development of a 5.94-kilometre, two-lane road along the left bank of the Najafgarh Drain, stretching from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. Additionally, the project will cover 54.83 kilometers, with two-lane roads being built on both banks between Chhawla Bridge and Basaidarapur Bridge. This will further enhance transportation routes and ease traffic congestion across a key part of Delhi.

The new road network will connect crucial arterial roads such as the Inner Ring Road (Basai Darapur), Outer Ring Road (Keshavpur), Pankha Road (Vikaspuri), Najafgarh Road (Kakrola), and the Dwarka Expressway. This connectivity will not only improve regional mobility but also ease commuting for residents in several localities, including Punjabi Bagh, Paschim Vihar, Nilothi, Baprola, Kakrola, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Vikaspuri, and Chhawla.

In line with Delhi’s commitment to sustainable urban development, the project will incorporate environmental features such as additional greenery, public amenities like toilets, street furniture, boundary walls, and clear signage, making the area both functional and eco-friendly.

The road development is expected to kick off soon, bringing significant benefits to local residents by improving both transport infrastructure and the surrounding environment. The project marks a step forward in the city’s efforts to balance urban growth with environmental stewardship.