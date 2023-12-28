To recognise invaluable contributions of SMCs, Delhi govt integrates Best SMC School Award into annual edu awards

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Delhi government has announced the integration of the ‘Government School with Best SMC’ Award into its Annual Excellence in Education Awards.



This decision aims to recognise the invaluable contributions of School Management Committees (SMCs) in shaping the capital’s education system.

SMCs, considered the pillars of Kejriwal’s Education Revolution, have played a pivotal role in transforming over 1,000 Delhi government schools into world-class institutions. The annual awards will now highlight and celebrate the outstanding efforts of SMCs at both district and state levels.

Delhi Education minister Atishi emphasised the tireless efforts of SMCs in enhancing parental participation

and shaping the future of education in Delhi.

“SMCs have worked tirelessly with schools to enhance parental participation over the years. Delhi SMCs are perhaps the only ones in any state that are truly the voice of parents,” said Atishi.

The evaluation criteria for the ‘Government School with Best SMC Award’ include factors such as the impact on student attendance, judicious use of funds, counselling services, creating a safe school environment, and active participation in community service. The application deadline for schools is January 2, 2024, with evaluations based on their performance during the academic session 2022-23.

Atishi said that SMCs raise the benchmark for what Delhi government schools can offer to students. Despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, SMCs have demonstrated dedication, ensuring that children continue to learn during lockdowns. The awards serve as recognition for the commitment and hard work of these committees.

The growth of SMCs in recent years, with over 16,000 active members across over 1,000 state government schools, reflects a collaborative effort between school administrations and parents. This initiative underscores the Delhi government’s aim to foster a world-class education system in Delhi.