To promote tourism in city, Atishi inaugurates three-day food festival

New Delhi: In a bid to promote tourism in the city and nurture the country’s culinary heritage, the Delhi government on Friday launched a three-day food festival that was inaugurated by newly appointed Tourism minister Atishi.



While inaugurating the food festival, the minister said that it is part of several initiatives by her government to promote tourism in the Capital. Some of the cuisines include Indian, Arabian, Indonesian, Italian, Mexican, Australian and Chinese. The festival is being organised with the participation of 50 restaurants, hotels, and the Tourism Corporation. Free stalls, electricity, and water have been made available for all by the government.

“The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regularly organises such events to promote India’s rich art and culture, and engage with other countries to learn about their cultures,” Atishi added.

To make the festival more entertaining, several cultural programmes will also be organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad for the visitors apart from the band performances by Indian Ocean on Saturday and

Parikrma on Sunday from 6.30 pm onwards. The timings are from 11 am to 11 pm and entry is free.

She further explained that food and festivals are synonymous and there would have been no better time than now to organise the festival.

In the ongoing food festival, food from across the world is being represented and it will introduce people to various cultures too through

the taste buds. Apart from the culinary extravaganza it will also create awareness about International and Indian food delicacies and provide the visitors with an opportunity to gain knowledge on food nutritional values and preparation, she said.

By offering a diverse selection of Indian delicacies, the festival aims to showcase the unique flavours that have been cultivated over centuries of culinary evolution.

The three-day ‘Delhi Tourism Food Festival 2023’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium is being organised from March 10-12. It is a space for foodies from all over the city to relish mouth-watering delicacies worldwide, under one roof.