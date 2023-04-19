To make education more interactive, DoE to use art forms like music, dance and theatre

New Delhi: To make education more interactive and engaging in Delhi government schools ,the DoE has decided to use art forms like music, dance and theatre.



Children will be taught Hindi, English, Mathematics and other mainstream subjects not only using textbooks but also through the means of music, dance, theatre and art. The government has partnered with Nalanda-way Foundation on the ‘Delhi Arts Curriculum’ — a key pilot project initiated across 9 of its government schools. The pilot initiative, conducted from July 2022 to March 2023, has witnessed resounding success — having completely transformed the pedagogy being used in schools to improve learning outcomes, the government said in a statement.

The Delhi Arts Curriculum’s pilot project report was launched on Tuesday by Education Minister Atishi who also inaugurated the exhibition of artworks made by the students, over the course of the pilot project.

“When a child comes to school every morning, they are immensely energetic and full of unbridled curiosity. It is extremely vital that we undertake changes in methods of teaching and learning to ensure that we can leverage this curiosity and help the child learn as much as possible,” she said.

Delhi Arts Curriculum focuses on students from the ages of 3 to 13 and integrates 5 art forms in classrooms to help improve learning outcomes — visual arts, music, dance, theatre and media arts.

During the pilot phase, children from nursery to class 5 were encouraged to express themselves, through art exposure and exhibitions.

Utilising the medium of music, dance and visual arts, the students were provided with a platform where they started learning various subjects through these art forms. Music poetry was used to teach Hindi and

English to students 3 to 5 and students of classes up to 8 engaged in learning through Music Theatre.