To hold mega camp at Narela for affordable flats

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will organise a mega camp under the DDA Housing Scheme 2023 for the general public at Narela as part of efforts to provide affordable housing options.

DDA will offer flats on a first-come-first-served basis at the mega camp at Pocket 1C, Sector A1-A4, Narela on July 8 and 9 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Community Hall.

The purpose of the camp is to inform prospective buyers by providing comprehensive assistance regarding spot registration, site and flat visits. In addition, bank/NBFC representatives will be available for information on loan arrangement and other queries.

The Designated Nodal Officer will allow interested persons to view the flats on site visits. Details of Nodal Officers are available at http://eservices.dda.org.in/public/uploads/contact_us_list.pdf.

Sample flats have been readied for public viewing for potential buyers.