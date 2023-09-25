To frame rival, man shot himself in leg in Delhi; three held

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man, his brother, and their associate have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to frame their rival by shooting himself in the leg, police said on Sunday.



Police said that the accused have been identified as Waseem, his brother Fahim (32) and their associate Sahil (23) and one country-made pistol has been recovered from their possession. According to police, a firing incident in Kardampuri area was reported at Jyoti Nagar police station in northeast Delhi on Thursday, in which the victim was taken to GTB Hospital by his brother.

“Police team reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. However the victim didn’t give his statement. Accordingly, a case under sections 307/34 IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, was registered,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During the course of the investigation, teams apprehended Bhura who said during interrogation that he

was released from jail some days ago.

“We later questioned the brother of the victim, Fahim, and it was revealed that they wanted to set score with Bhura by implicating him in a false case. So, along with a friend, namely Sahil, hatched a conspiracy and searched for a place which is out of CCTV camera range,” said the DCP.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, the trio allegedly intercepted Bhura, and Sahil caught hold of him from behind. Fahim allegedly handed over the country-made pistol to his brother Waseem who shot himself in the left leg and returned the weapon to Fahim, but during the scuffle Bhura freed himself from the clutches of Sahil and fled, police said.

“Later, they took injured Waseem to GTB Hospital and a made PCR call on the way,” the officer said. “The country-made pistol loaded with one empty cartridge was recovered from the possession of accused Fahim,” Tirkey added.