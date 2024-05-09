To enhance road safety, Delhi Police Head Constable starts ‘Helment Bank’

NEW DELHI: In a significant stride towards bolstering road safety measures in Delhi, Delhi Police’s Head Constable Sandeep Shahi has inaugurated a pioneering “Helmet Bank” initiative at Madhuban Chowk in Pitampura. This innovative program, introduced by Shahi, aims to provide helmets to two-wheeler riders who find themselves without proper headgear.



Under the newly launched service, riders can avail themselves of ISI-marked helmets free of cost by simply presenting their identification, mobile number, and vehicle registration details. The helmets are available for borrowing and must be returned within 24 hours.

Head Constable Sandeep Shahi, recognised for his unwavering dedication to road safety, utilised funds received as rewards for his contributions from the Delhi Police Commissioner to establish this vital facility. With seven years of service in the Delhi Police PCR unit, Shahi has actively promoted road safety by distributing helmets during various occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and festivals.

Sandeep Shahi conceived the idea of opening a Helmet Bank after a particular incident when he had to travel on a motorcycle with his relative following a metro journey, but they lacked a helmet. This prompted Shahi to take action, eventually leading to the establishment of the Helmet Bank.

Shahi emphasised that individuals often find themselves in situations where they need a helmet for a short duration, such as when travelling with someone or riding with an acquaintance on unfamiliar roads. In such scenarios, people are reluctant to invest in expensive helmets for just a couple of hours, opting to proceed without one, endangering their lives. This realisation inspired the Helmet Bank’s creation, ensuring that individuals do not ride without helmets due to temporary needs.

This initiative, spearheaded by Head Constable Sandeep Shahi, not only underscores the commitment of the Delhi Police to road safety but also serves as a beacon of hope for countless riders who may otherwise risk their lives due to the lack of proper headgear.