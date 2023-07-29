To discuss Yamuna floods, BJP demands Assembly session

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Friday demanded the AAP government convene an Assembly session to discuss issues related to the flooding in Yamuna and claimed the compensation announced by the government for the affected people was “too little”. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal how many flood-affected people were provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 as announced by his government.

“This compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and the means of livelihood. One cannot even meet their monthly expenses with a sum of Rs 10,000,” Sachdeva said in a press conference.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the government immediately convene the Monsoon session of the Assembly and discuss the floods in the national capital.

The Yamuna river in Delhi flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Thursday, though it started receding slowly in the evening, according to the Central Water Commission.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978, breaching embankments and penetrating deeper into the city.

Owing to the floods, more than 27,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

Sachdeva said the compensation of Rs 10,000 was announced by the Chief Minister in a haste through a tweet on July 16. “Had Kejriwal held a meeting and assessed the problems and losses of the flood victims after the floods, he would have realised how meagre the Rs 10,000 compensation announced by him was,” Sachdeva said.