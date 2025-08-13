To cut citizen hassle, CM vows for Mini Secretariat in every district

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday held an extensive video conference with the District Magistrates (DMs) of all 11 districts to review development plans, administrative priorities, and preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

Emphasising the need for decentralised governance, CM Gupta said, “The solution to the problems of the people of Delhi is our priority. That is why the government wants a mini secretariat in every district so that people do not have to visit isolated government offices repeatedly.” She added that the government also intends to establish a gaushala (cow shelter) in every district, directing officials to “identify suitable land for the establishment of gaushalas in all districts.”

The meeting, held from the Delhi Secretariat, marked the first use of advanced video conferencing technology in such a forum, aimed at “making effective use of time and simplifying the system.” Present alongside the Chief Minister were the Principal Secretary, Divisional Commissioner, Revenue Secretary, and Finance Secretary.

CM Gupta praised the DMs for their work and highlighted positive feedback on the single-window complaint system, weekly public hearings, and the Chief Minister’s complaint box. “Continuous improvement is necessary so that the general public feels assured that the Delhi government is sincerely and effectively resolving their issues,” she said.

Acknowledging the DMs’ role in managing the Kanwar Yatra, the CM instructed that pending payments to Kanwar committees be cleared within three months. When some DMs raised concerns about staff shortages and other operational challenges, she assured them, “These will be addressed at the earliest.” She further directed that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Jal Board officials participate in public grievance meetings to improve coordination.

Highlighting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, CM Gupta said, “All DMs should ensure that the distribution of the Tricolour from district offices is carried out smoothly and successfully.” She also encouraged field visits with subordinate officers, stating, “It helps both in understanding the problems and their solutions, and in increasing people’s trust in governance.” The Chief Minister addressed the ongoing ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azaadi’ campaign, which runs until August 31, urging “sustained and serious efforts to ensure participation from schools, offices, and the general public.” She stressed that cleanliness arrangements must extend to unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters.

Finally, CM Gupta instructed that applications for various certificates be processed within the stipulated timeframe with proper monitoring. She also emphasised that “there should be no obstacles in holding regular meetings of the District Development Committees, and all concerned officers must be present.”