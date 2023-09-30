To combat pollution this winter: Focus on dust, vehicular, industrial emissions

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a robust 15-point Winter Action Plan to address the persistent issue of air pollution in the Capital city during the upcoming winter season.



The Delhi government aims to implement these measures rigorously to safeguard the well-being of residents from the annual menace of severe air pollution.

Kejriwal commended the relentless efforts of Delhi’s citizens and highlighted, “Due to the tireless efforts of Delhiites over the past few years, we have witnessed a significant 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels. Delhi is once again ready to face the challenge of pollution, armed with a robust Winter Action Plan.”

The comprehensive plan involves the introduction of specific action plans for 13 identified pollution hotspots in Delhi. A prominent feature of this initiative is the free distribution of bio-decomposer to over 5,000 acres of farmland in Delhi, targeting stubble burning, a substantial contributor to pollution.

The plan also includes rigorous monitoring of construction sites, anti-dust measures, and strategies to reduce vehicular pollution. It enforces a ban on open waste burning and commits to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if pollution levels surge.

Kejriwal emphasised that this plan is the result of collective efforts, with various stakeholders, including the central government, working together responsibly.

According to the plan announced, dust pollution will be combated by multiple teams monitoring construction sites, particularly those covering more than 500 sq meters. Anti-dust machines, mechanical road-sweeping devices, and water sprinklers will also be deployed.

Vehicle pollution will be curbed through strict checks using Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, with older, more polluting vehicles facing bans. Additionally, alternative routes will be promoted to alleviate traffic congestion on busy roads.

“The ban on open waste burning will be enforced by 611 monitoring teams. Industrial pollution will be reduced by transitioning all 1,727 industrial units in Delhi to cleaner Piped Natural Gas (PNG). A total of 66 teams will monitor these units and take action against those using unauthorised and polluting fuels,” Kejriwal asserted.

To enable real-time monitoring and coordination of pollution control efforts, the CM has established a Green War Room that will operate round-the-clock. The Green Delhi App, introduced three years ago, has become a popular tool for residents to report pollution-related issues, with over 70,470 complaints registered through the app, and 63,344 of them already resolved.

A critical component of the government’s strategy is a real-time source apportionment study conducted in collaboration with IIT Delhi and DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee). This study will provide valuable insights into pollution sources, guiding focused actions.

“During festivals, we will enforce a complete ban on firecrackers within Delhi with efforts to boost the city’s green cover including planting over one crore new saplings, with the Delhi government planting 52 lakh of them. An Eco E-Waste Park in Holambi Kalan is also under development to address electronic waste management.”

To raise public awareness about pollution control measures, various campaigns like ‘Run Against Pollution’ and ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ will be conducted.