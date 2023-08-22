To check dengue, MCD conducting 1L inspections daily

New Delhi: More than 1 lakh inspections are being done daily by Malaria Inspectors, Dengue Breeding Checkers (DBC), field workers and officials of the Public Health Department, along with accelerated ward-level special drives and awareness campaigns in all zones, the MCD said on Tuesday.



This was mentioned in a progress report for the Emergency Dengue Prevention Plan employed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Around 1,76,765 houses, building and land premises were found breeding with mosquitoes which were detected and treated on the spot; DBC and CFWs conducted 2,48,50,956 house-to-house visits to detect and destroy mosquito breeding in household water containers, 21 per cent of sites visited were found positive for breeding, claimed the report, also mentioning that special drives were being done across all vulnerable areas regularly to check and enforce anti-mosquito measures. Along with prevention campaigns, awareness measures are being undertaken by the MCD through auto tippers across all the 12 zones through audio messages stating potential breeding sites and expected prevention and control measures. Whatsapp groups have also been created in all MCD wards to address complaints and spread awareness.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also flagged off a mosquito termination train in association with the Northern Railways to contain breeding in the areas around the railway track with anti-larval spray. The corporation also introduced larvivorous fishes across 189 water spots to biologically control water bodies and keep them clean.