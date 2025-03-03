To boost tourism, govt plans cruise service on Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi government, under the BJP administration, is advancing its efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River and attract tourists by launching a river cruise service between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The six-kilometer stretch, spanning from the Wazirabad

barrage (Sonia Vihar) to the Jagatpur Shani Temple, will serve as the route for this new tourism initiative.

To move the project forward, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) recently released a Request for Quotation (RFQ), seeking an operator to provide two solar or electric battery-powered boats for ferrying passengers along the Yamuna. The initiative aims to offer an eco-friendly and sustainable mode of water transport while enhancing river-cruise tourism in Delhi.

This ambitious project will be a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), DTTDC, and the irrigation and flood control department will all play key roles in its implementation. The department of irrigation and flood control will provide floating jetties, shore facilities, and necessary charging infrastructure for the electric boats.

The operator chosen for this venture will be responsible for operating the cruises, which will run a round trip of seven to eight kilometers, starting and ending at Sonia Vihar. The boats are required to accommodate 20 to 30 passengers and operate at speeds between five to seven knots. Each boat will be equipped with bio-toilets, an announcement system, and safety equipment, including life jackets for passengers.

The boats must be air-conditioned, in good condition, and no older than two years. The operator will also need to ensure at least four round trips per day to meet demand. The introduction of this service will not only promote eco-tourism but also highlight the city’s efforts to restore the Yamuna River as a sustainable transport corridor.

This river cruise initiative reflects a broader strategy to improve public amenities and attract tourists while maintaining environmental sustainability in the Capital.