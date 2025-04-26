To block polluting vehicles, govt to install ANPR cams at borders

New Delhi: In a major step towards curbing vehicular pollution, the Delhi government will install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all border entry points to restrict the entry of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) into the city. This initiative forms a key part of Delhi’s upcoming Environment Action Plan 2025-26, which focuses on technology-driven, high-impact solutions to combat air pollution.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the Environment and Transport Departments and the Delhi Traffic Police, directing the immediate installation of the ANPR camera network.

“Through data, automation, and inter-state communication, we are creating a pollution shield around Delhi,” said Sirsa, adding, “We want to target pollution at its very originating point. This is more than enforcement, it is about protecting the health of our people.”

The ANPR system will capture vehicle numbers in real-time and cross-verify them with the VAHAN database to identify ELVs. If a vehicle is found unfit, alerts will be displayed on LED screens at border points, and “wrong entry” warning messages will be sent via SMS and WhatsApp to vehicle owners.

The Minister said, “We are building an action plan that is rooted in technology, accountability, and sustainability. Delhi’s fight against pollution is no longer reactive, it is proactive, precise, and people-centric.”

As part of the plan, SMS notifications will also be sent to vehicle owners in neighbouring states, including reminders for vehicles nearing end-of-life status. The meeting also reviewed timelines for initiatives including mass tree plantation, anti-smog gun deployment, and solid waste management. Departments such as DPCC, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Jal Board were asked to revise their execution schedules and submit updated timelines.

The Environment Action Plan 2025-26 will be officially unveiled later this year.