To address traffic congestion, Delhi govt issues more than 6,000 challans in 13 days

New Delhi: In an effort to address the severe traffic congestion plaguing the national capital, the Delhi government has launched a rigorous enforcement campaign targeting a range of traffic violations.



This initiative, driven by a directive from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, aims to tackle overloaded vehicles, unregistered e-rickshaws, and other transport issues contributing to Delhi’s notorious traffic problems.

From August 5 to August 17, 2024, the Delhi government took decisive action, impounding a total of 674 e-rickshaws and 121 heavy goods vehicles, such as trucks, found to be overloaded.

Additionally, 291 medium and light goods vehicles were seized during this period for similar violations. This crackdown reflects the government’s commitment to regulating the often chaotic transport landscape of the city.

The enforcement measures extend beyond just overloaded vehicles. Authorities have intensified actions against vehicles lacking a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

During the same 13-day span, 596 PUCC challans were issued. The fine for operating without a valid PUCC certificate now stands at Rs 10,000, a significant increase following recent hikes in certification fees. For petrol, CNG, and diesel vehicles, PUCC fees have risen from Rs 60 to Rs 80 for two- and three-wheelers, and from Rs 80 to Rs 110 for four-wheelers and above. This adjustment reflects the government’s push for stricter adherence to environmental regulations.

Moreover, the government has targeted improper parking, issuing 5,612 challans for violations, with an average of approximately 430 fines per day. This includes penalties for vehicles obstructing bus lanes, which are crucial for maintaining efficient public transport operations. In this regard, 37 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and 53 cluster buses have been fined for breaching designated bus lanes, indicating a proactive stance on ensuring adherence to lane discipline.

The crackdown also encompasses stricter enforcement of bus lane regulations, with errant drivers facing fines of up to Rs 10,000.

This initiative aims not only to reduce accident rates by encouraging proper lane usage but also to keep bus lanes free from illegal parking and encroachments. Complaints had been mounting regarding bus drivers violating lane guidelines, prompting the government’s focus on this aspect of traffic management.

E-rickshaws, a popular yet contentious mode of last-mile connectivity, have also been under scrutiny. Since their introduction in 2012, e-rickshaws have grown in number, leading to traffic disruptions and safety concerns. Complaints of cluttering, improper parking, one-way violations, overloading, and underage driving have prompted authorities to clamp down on both registered and unregistered e-rickshaws, enforcing rules more stringently to mitigate their impact on traffic flow.

As Delhi braces for the winter months, which are typically marked by severe pollution and heightened traffic congestion, the government’s intensified enforcement actions aim to ensure a smoother, more regulated transport system.

By curbing violations and enhancing discipline, officials hope to alleviate some of the city’s transport woes and prepare for the challenges posed by increased pollution during the colder season.