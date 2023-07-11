To address potential risks, Atishi inspects river via motorboat

New Delhi: With the Yamuna river’s water level steadily rising due to heavy rainfall and water released from the Hathnikund barrage, Delhi Revenue minister Atishi conducted an inspection of the Yamuna via motorboat to address the potential risks.



The Delhi government’s priority is to ensure the safety of residents. The minister’s aim is to assess the readiness of various departments involved in relief and rescue operations during these challenging circumstances.

Atishi during her visit to Yamuna river, examined the boats and equipment available for rescue operations. Moreover, district magistrates have been directed to keep all teams on high alert and deploy additional teams as required.

“The Yamuna river’s water level is rising rapidly due to heavy rainfall across northern India and continuous releases from the Hathnikund barrage. Yesterday, we saw an alarming release of 3 lakh cusecs of water, with 45,000 cubic feet per second discharged into the Yamuna river. We anticipate that the water level in Delhi may soon surpass the danger mark,” she said during the visit.

In response to the escalating water levels, the government has activated all concerned departments, including the Revenue Department, which is working on addressing potential risks. Over 50 motorboats have been deployed in the Yamuna equipped with necessary tools and equipment for rescue and relief operations. In addition, diving and medical teams have been prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency situations that may arise.

Atishi expressed concern about the safety of residents residing in the Khadar areas along the Yamuna, stretching from Palla to Jaitpur. The Revenue Department has initiated public announcements urging people to evacuate from the lower regions of the river. The relocation process has already begun to ensure the safety of approximately 40,000 individuals living in these low-lying areas.

The department has meticulously identified the locations of each resident, facilitating their prompt relocation once the danger intensifies. A comprehensive plan has been devised to allocate suitable destinations for different groups, with arrangements being made in secure areas to accommodate and support their well-being, the minister said.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an urgent meeting to review the current situation, discuss preparations, and establish a comprehensive plan of action.