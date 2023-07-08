Tis Hazari Court complex firing: Leaders of two lawyers’ groups held

New Delhi: The leaders of both groups of lawyers allegedly involved in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari Court complex were arrested on Friday, police said.

Manish Sharma, the vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma, the brother of the association’s secretary Atul Sharma, have been arrested, they said. Three advocates were arrested in connection with the firing incident and sent to four-day police custody by a local court on Thursday.

The police said the two groups were allegedly involved in the firing incident that was reported on the court premises on Wednesday. It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another association member.

A video purporting to show a person firing in the air while some people throw stones and wooden planks was circulated on social media.

Following a night-long operation in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri on Thursday, the police apprehended advocates Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta.

Further raids are underway, the police added.