Tinder scam: Two arrested for cafe bill fraud

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals including a lady for cheating a civil services aspirant through the Tinder dating app.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Shakarpur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Varsha alias Afsan Parveen alias Aaysha alias Noor (25) resident of Som Bazar, Krishna Nagar, Delhi, and Akshay Pahwa (32) resident of Shivam Enclave, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi.

The complainant met his Tinder date, Varsha (real name Afsan Parveen), at Black Mirror Café on Vikas Marg for her birthday.

After consuming snacks, two cakes, and four shots of wine, Varsha abruptly left, citing family issues.

The café then presented a hefty bill of Rs. 1,21,917.70, which led to the victim being threatened, confined, and coerced into making an online payment.

The incident was reported to Shakarpur Police Station, resulting in a case under IPC sections 120B/420/392/34.

Inspector Sanjay Gupta led the investigation, tracing the payment to Akshay Pahwa, co-owner along with Vansh Pahwa and Ansh Grover.

Technical surveillance led to Afsan’s arrest, who confessed that Aryan, posing as Varsha, lured the victim to Laxmi Nagar on June 23.

The investigation continues to apprehend other suspects involved.